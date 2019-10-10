Want to work in a land Down Under? Head to Belfast

Job hunters in Northern Ireland are being offered the chance to work in Australia - without having to leave Belfast city centre.

International luggage shipping service MyBaggage.com is recruiting a new team of Australophiles to help them expand their services Down Under.

The new recruits will keep Australian office hours while being based at the company’s HQ in Belfast.

Rewards include a generous salary and benefits package including a pack of Fosters lager or two bottles of Aussie wine each month.

Applicants must be fans of Aussie culture and will be vetted on their general knowledge of the country in a multiple choice quiz before being selected for an interview.

Only applicants who score 100% in the ten question quiz will be selected for interview.

Paul Stewart, founder of MyBaggage.com, said the roles could appeal to Australians living in Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the UK.

But he said British and Irish citizens would also be considered for the roles as long as they could prove a genuine interest in Aussie culture.

Training will be provided to successful candidates including lessons in Australian geography and slang terms.

Applicants must score 100% in a multiple choice quiz with sample questions including:

Which of the following is a state in Australia: Old North Scotland, New West Ireland, Old East England, New South Wales.

Who did Scott Robinson (played by Jason Donovan) marry in a classic episode of Neighbours screened in 1987? Was it: Daphne, Madge, Charlene or Harold?

Which Australian state is the biggest in terms of land area? Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia?

Which of the following is NOT associated with Australia: Kangaroo, boomerang, kiwi, didgeridoo.

Which city is the capital of Australia? Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth?

In what year does the Ashes series of cricket test matches between England and Australia have its origins? 1872, 1882, 1892, 1902?

A team of four will initially be recruited into the roles on a salary of £20,000 - £30,000 and a range of perks including a pack of Fosters lager or two bottles of Australian wine each month.

They will keep Australian office hours, starting work each day at midnight and finishing at 8am, taking their lunch break at around 4am each morning.

Their duties will include dealing with enquiries from Australian customers and working with transport providers across the continent to ensure luggage is shipped effectively.

As the company grows they plan to eventually open an office in Australia and there may be opportunities for team members to relocate Down Under.

Leading shipping service MyBaggage.com already has a USA team also working out of Belfast and keeping New York office hours.

Founder Paul Stewart said: “This is a unique opportunity for anyone who dreams about the Aussie lifestyle but who isn’t quite ready to relocate 10,000 miles.

“We are looking for people who want to join a fast-growing fun company which prides itself on offering great service to customers.

“As this team will be dealing almost exclusively with Australian customers we are looking for people who have a genuine interest and some knowledge of Australia.

“They could be Australians living in the UK or perhaps someone with relatives Down Under who enjoy holidays there.

“Or it could be someone who has never set foot in Australia but who enjoys the movies of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman.

“All applicants will be tested on their general knowledge of Australia and only those who ace the test will be considered for an interview.

“With our business focused on moving luggage around the world it’s particularly important that applicants know their way around a map of Australia and know where Perth is in relation to Sydney and so on.

“We do offer a great training programme but it definitely helps if people are familiar with the Aussie accent and understand some basic Australian slang.”