‘We don’t need another takeaway’ Plan to convert community centre criticised
Plans to convert a former Wakefield community centre into a takeaway has been criticised by readers, with many saying that already too many in the area.
The old building on 78 Flanshaw Road in Wakefield is subject to plans for a conversion.
There have been no official objections lodged against the plans, but with the site being in the middle of a housing estate and in close proximity to Flanshaw Infants & Junior School, it has attracted criticism.
Taking to Facebook, Kelly Walker said: “Right where the school playing field is.
“There’s at least six takeaways within a five-minute walk, why would they need another?
“No parking during the day either because of school.”
Sam Louise Cantillon added: “Right next to a school that is trying to promote healthy eating.”
Jeff Lindop said: “Needs knocking down. We don’t need anymore takeaways.”
Ady Armitage added: “Take away city is Wakefield, no wonder there’s an obesity problem.”
Kevinn Finan saw a positive in the move, but questioned parking problems.
He said: “Guess its better than council knocking it down like they did with Flanshaw Library.
“Parking might be a issue if everyone parks on the hill.”
The single-storey building, which has a small community space, kitchen and toilet could soon have a paved outdoor seating area, if the plans are approved.
Although no further details have been provided as to the type of takeaway proposed, the application states that wishes to sell hot food.