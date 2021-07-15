Wembley - what Castleford Rovers fans need to know ahead of the game on Saturday

Wembley Stadium

Travel to the game

If you’ve booked a coach through White Rose Travel these are setting off at different times and places on Saturday morning.

The 12 coaches for those going for the day only will pick up outside Aldi and be staggered from 6.30-7am to comply with social distancing.

If you are on one of the three coaches for the weekend break these leave from the bus station, also at 6.30am.

There are 12 buses going to Wembley from TJs Travel and these are leaving from outside Xscape at 8.15am

Preparation

Most importantly, before you leave home you need your [email protected] match ticket, proof of your Covid status, your photographic ID and your face covering.

But don’t worry, if you do not have photographic ID, you will still be able to access the stadium.

What must be complied with however is that all ticket holders aged 11 and older must present evidence that they are at a low-risk of transmitting COVID-19 to enter the stadium.

This includes either proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test for Covid-19 within 48 hours of the event, demonstrated via a text message or email from NHS Test and Trace or via the NHS App; or, proof of full vaccination - both doses received at least 14 days prior to the match – again demonstrated via the NHS App;or proof of natural immunity from proof of a positive PCR in the last 180 days (and not in the last 10 days).

So the best thing to do is to download the NHS App on your smartphone but don't get this confused with the NHS Covid-19 App which you might have used to check into venues.

More detailed information can be found on the Castleford Tigers’ website.

After Wembley