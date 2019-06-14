West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are recruiting - here's how to apply

Two of West Yorkshire emergency services are recruiting 999 community volunteers to work across both West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Volunteers play a vital role in helping with the smooth running of police and fire service events, in promoting fire/crime prevention advice and by helping out in the community.



999 Community Volunteers is a less formal role than the Special Constabulary, and is the chance to work directly with police officers and the fire service to tackle local issues and improve safety in your area.



Sergeant Jon Sewell said: “Our 999 Community Volunteers provide officers and the fire service with valuable support to carry out preventative and operational tasks. It is a hugely rewarding role and can open up a variety of opportunities for personal and professional development.



“You may be asked to get involved with assisting at a Police Community Contact Point or a Fire Service Neighbourhood Open Day, using mock speed cameras to improve road safety or addressing issues which have been highlighted as a concern to local teams.”



District Prevention Manager Jack Bennett, from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This is the first time both our services have ever developed a joint community volunteering programme.



"This is an exciting opportunity for members of our community to be involved in the work that we deliver. You’ll become a valuable member of both our teams, but most importantly you will be contributing to the ambition of making West Yorkshire Safer.”



999 Community Volunteers provide support when they are available and are under no obligation to commit to a certain number of hours.



Applicants should be 18-years-old (there is no upper age limit) and be enthusiastic in supporting the emergency services.



There are currently 90 volunteers for West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. The emergency services are hoping to recruit a further 60 volunteers to work across both services.



There is no deadline to apply, and further information can be found here

