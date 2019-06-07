Westlife in Leeds June 2019: All the banned items for the First Direct Arena gigs

Thousands of music fans will be heading to Leeds' First Direct Arena next week to see Westlife perform on their 20th anniversary tour.

This year marks 20 years since the pop group made their chart debut and long-standing fans are set to be treated to all the hits when they arrive in Leeds on 10 and 11 June.



If you have managed to bag a ticket for one of the shows, here are a few key things you need to know before the big night.



Banned items



Ahead of the two shows, event organisers have issued a list of prohibited and banned items which gig-goers will not be allowed to take into the venue.



There is a strict ban on backpacks, holdalls, luggage, oversized bags and cushions, with none of these items permitted inside the arena.



Attendees are permitted to bring small bags or handbags that are no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.



If you are in doubt over which bags are allowed, remember that any bag with two shoulder straps which can be worn on the back will be classed as a backpack. This also includes ladies handbags.



In addition, the following list of items are also not permitted into the arena, along with anything else which staff may deem to ruin the enjoyment or viewing experience of others:



- Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses of any kind, including liquid products which can be consumed

- Flammable liquids in any container



- Laser pens or pointers



- Video cameras and professional cameras



- Laptop computers, iPads, Tablets and Go Pros



- Large/golf umbrellas



- Knives or weapons of any kind



- Illegal drugs or substances



- Alcoholic beverages



- Signs, banners, or flags on poles



- Staffs of selfie sticks



- Animals (except service animals to aid persons with disabilities)



- Air horns, whistles, cowbells or other noise-making distractions



- Projectiles (frisbees, beach balls, footballs, etc)



- Aerosol cans (hairspray, deodorant, etc)



- Fireworks, confetti or glitter bombs, or sprays



- Balloons



- Use of wheeled footwear, or skateboards



- Food



- Masks and helmets



- Large studs and chains



Claire Schofield

claire.schofield@jpress.co.uk