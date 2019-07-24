Why giant spiders are expected in homes early this year in Wakefield after sizzling heatwave

A sizzling heatwave has swept across Wakefield this week - with peak temperatures of 35C forecast for tomorrow.

Although it's been brilliant for sunbathers, the perennially cold and those enjoying a cold pint in a sunny beer garden, there is one significant downside: spiders.

These two beauties were found in homes in Wakefield.

The sizzling summer days will mean an explosion of spiders and arachnids this autumn.

Video shows thunderstorm in Wakefield as lightning strikes 48,000 times in a single night

Normally, Spider Season™ begins around September when the creepy critters head inside our bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms looking for a mate to shack up with for the colder months ahead.

But in recent years the Big Spiders have been spotted earlier and earlier in people's homes because of unusually hot summers.

In 2018, the warm weather led to spiders invading homes as early as the start of August.

With another heatwave this week in Wakefield- and temperatures hitting 35C - there is no reason the same won't happen again in 2019.

Swarms of flying ants descend on Wakefield as temperatures rise - but there IS something you can do to battle them

The warmer weather has provided the ideal conditions for spiders to grow quickly, including better access to food thanks to a boom in insect population.

Because of this, sizeable arachnids are more likely to be seen around houses earlier than normal.

If you spot any beasts in your house, email leanne.clarke@jpimedia.co.uk with your photo, tweet @WakeExpress or @PandCExpress or share them on our Facebook page.

Highways England issues driver advice for heatwave as temperatures set to hit 35°C in Wakefield

What can I do to ward off spiders?

There are some simple things you can try to ‘spider-proof’ your home:

Keep your house clean and airy. Vacuum and dust regularly, and don’t allow clutter to build up.

Keep your house filled with natural light – never leave blinds or curtains closed during the day or for prolonged periods of time.

Use essential oils. Spiders ‘smell’ with their legs, so strong scents will deter them from leaving their nooks and crannies. Tea tree, rose, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, citronella, lavender and eucalyptus can all work.

Seal cracks. Grab your caulking gun and seal up spider access points in walls, floors and ceilings.

But don’t use conkers. There’s no evidence that they’re effective.