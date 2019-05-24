Wishing Margaret a very happy 107th birthday

Margaret Hammond will celebrate her 107th birthday this weekend with family.

Margaret was born in 1912 in Wombwell near Barnsley to Harold and Clara Shevill and was the oldest of four children. After school she worked in the Co-Operative restaurant and later a tailors shop in Barnsley.

She married Noel Lesley Hammond, or Les for short, in 1936 and moved to Wakefield shortly after her 101st birthday to be closer to her daughter Lynda.

She has four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Lynda said: “In her youth, Margaret enjoyed going to dances, she was a member of the Co-Op amateur dramatics, and a member of a hiking group that took her all over the Yorkshire Moors in all weathers. Margaret now lives in a care home in Normanton. She gets regular visits from her family and is always ready for a laugh and a joke with the care staff.”

For her 100th birthday she was treated to a surprise party, thrown for her by the staff at Morrisons, Barnsley, where she was a weekly shopper. She still visits Morrisons every week for lunch with Lynda, although now she visits the Wakefield Dewsbury Road store.