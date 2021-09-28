Woman, 53, dies and man in serious condition after crash in Castleford
A 53-year-old woman has died after a crash in Castleford at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Newton Lane, Castleford, following reports that a black Trumph motorcycle had been involved in a road traffic collision at around 2.58pm on Sunday afternoon (September 26).
Andrea Varty, 53, died from her injuries at Leeds General infirmary yesterday morning.
The family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. The family have also asked for privacy at this time.
The driver, a 52-year-old man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the motorcyclist immediately prior to it, is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1122 of 26 September.