Woman, 53, dies and man in serious condition after crash in Castleford

Andrea Varty.

Emergency services were called to Newton Lane, Castleford, following reports that a black Trumph motorcycle had been involved in a road traffic collision at around 2.58pm on Sunday afternoon (September 26).

Andrea Varty, 53, died from her injuries at Leeds General infirmary yesterday morning.

The family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. The family have also asked for privacy at this time.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.