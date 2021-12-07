Woman in serious condition after crash in South Elmsall

The accident took place in the carpark of the White Rose Surgery in South Elmsall.

The woman, in her 50s, was driving a Ford Kuga in the car park of the White Rose Surgery in South Elmsall, when her vehicle struck a parked car, pushing it into another.

She was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who was in the car park at around 12.18pm on Saturday, December 4, is asked to contact PC 6100 Beecham at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the West Yorkshire Police website.