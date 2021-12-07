Woman in serious condition after crash in South Elmsall
Police are appealing for information following a collision which left a woman needing hospital treatment.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:54 am
The woman, in her 50s, was driving a Ford Kuga in the car park of the White Rose Surgery in South Elmsall, when her vehicle struck a parked car, pushing it into another.
She was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.
Anyone who was in the car park at around 12.18pm on Saturday, December 4, is asked to contact PC 6100 Beecham at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 0792 of 4 December.