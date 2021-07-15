Work on new CAPA College restarts with aims for completion by next summer

The new site on Mulberry Way has been delayed after the initial construction company hired to build the college fell into administration, and then by the pandemic.

Since then, students from the college have been using Unity House and the nightclub, Nocturno, both on Westgate, as study space.

The college's new home was originally intended to be ready by the summer of 2020, but the new target date is the summer of 2022.

Work has re-started on the new college.

Claire Nicholson, principal of CAPA College, says “We are delighted for the construction of our purpose-built accommodation to re-commence.

"CAPA College look forward to this new facility not only ensuring that even more young people have access to high-quality training within the arts, but also becoming a community hub for the Wakefield district.”

The £9 million project is being delivered on behalf of the Department for Education with support from Enhance Academy Trust.

Once complete, the multi-million-pound college opposite Wakefield Westgate Railway Station will house a 150-seat theatre, 10 recording studios, dance studios, drama workshops, a multimedia tech suite and an outdoor amphitheatre. The facility will also incorporate a public café with outdoor terrace, along with social learning and break out areas, lecture theatres and classrooms.

A specialist provision for students aged 16-19 from across the North of England, CAPA College provides full-time training and education of creative and performing arts from dance and drama to musical theatre, production arts, film and media.

Andy Hall from Morgan Sindall Construction - the company carrying out the work - said: “It’s great to get the project underway and we’re looking forward to seeing the facility benefit the area in so many ways.

CAPA College already creates valuable education and employment opportunities for the local area, and this new facility will allow them to improve upon the brilliant work it already does.