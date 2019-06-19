'Worryingly low' food supplies at busy Wakefield food bank

A Wakefield food bank has issued a desperate plea for donations after stock fell to a "worryingly low" level.

St Catherine's Church Centre, on Doncaster Road, runs a food bank which provides supplies to more than 150 people a week.

In a post to Facebook, the food bank said: "Worryingly low stocks in our Food bank at the moment. We continue to see more new people as each day and week goes by, more than 150 parcels being given out every week.

"We're so very grateful for all the wonderful support we receive, it's just we're genuinely struggling to keep up with demand at the moment.

"We really need your help to be able to continue this vital service in our local community."

The group are asking for urgent donations of tins of meat, fish, spaghetti, potatoes, rice pudding and fruit.

Food can be delivered directly to the church, which is open from 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

Donations of UHT milk, cup a soups, instant noodles, toilet rolls and carrier bags, which are used to distribute the food.

Donation points are also available at Sainsbury's on Ings Road and the Morrisons on Dewsbury Road.

Contact St Catherine's Food Bank on 01924 211130 with any queries.