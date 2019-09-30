'Yoga with the towers' fitness session to be held in the shadow of Ferrybridge Power Station

A yoga session will be held in the shadow of Ferrybridge Power Station as the town prepares to say goodbye to the landmark towers.

Amanda Carter teaches lessons at the power station's Cricket Club every week, but said she wanted to host a final event to say goodbye to the site.

Four of the station's remaining seven towers will be demolished next month, in a blowdown event expected to draw crowds of thousands.

Roads will be closed, homes evacuated and airline pilots warned when the demolition takes place.

But Amanda wanted to organise her own goodbye to the site, and will host her final Yoga class at the club just two days before the towers are demolished.

She said: "I'm local to Ferrybridge. My mum still lives dead opposite the towers, so it's going to be really emotional.

"I actually teach yoga at the cricket club on a weekly basis and one of my students said it would be really nice if you could do something as close to the day as possible.

"If it's dry we're going to be able to of outside. I've warned everybody that wants to come to dress for the weather.

"We're quite close to the towers and those are the four that will be coming down, so it will completely change the landscape of the lessons."

Yoga with the towers: Power Station special will be held at Ferrybridge Cricket Club on Friday, October 11, from 6.30pm, and will cost £6.

Anyone who plans to attend the event is encouraged to dress for the weather.

Visit the Facebook event for more information.