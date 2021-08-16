Yorkshire Bank building to be transformed into bar and brewery

Plans were submitted and then passed by Wakefield Council planning officers to convert the empty bank on Ropergate.

Although few details are enclosed with the application, it suggests a "well-established multi-award-winning microbrewery" will be relocating to the site to produce and sell a range of craft beer and real ales.

The application reads: "The applicant plans to re-imagine the building to provide a vibrant social amenity for the town.

From bank to bar....the old building will be transformed.

"The main building will feature a high-quality brewery tap serving products brewed on site as well as high-end selection of national and international drinks, along with street-style food produced on site."

"The internal space will be developed to provide an open, airy eating and drinking space taking advantage of the high ceilings, large skylight and feature windows onto Ropergate.

"An internal mezzanine floor is planned for additional seating for dining whilst allowing appropriate social distancing in the post pandemic world."

The brewery and the pub will be separated, but there will be viewing windows from the bar area into the brewery.

A small outside drinking and eating area is also planned, while 20 existing car park spaces left over the from the bank's use will be remain.

The bank was closed last year as part of a cull by Yorkshire Bank resulting from fewer customers using branches. It has stood empty since then.