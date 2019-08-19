Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park in Wakefield is looking for actors - here's how to apply

Fancy scaring people and getting paid for it?

The Yorkshire Scare Grounds is looking for actors to take part in the county's largest scare attraction.

The Wakefield based attraction is now auditioning for actors, who will be paid for their role and no experience is needed.

The Scream Park is open on select evenings throughout October and says it's Yorkshires biggest, scariest and most exciting Halloween destination.

It's website says the “haunted house” attraction is built on an historic 24 acre estate and is designed to "thrill, scare and entertain you with live actors, authentic sets, atmospheric lighting and sound and static and moving props."

To apply message The Yorkshire Scare Grounds page or email at info@fearmasters.co.uk.