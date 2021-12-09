Yorkshire Water employees help RSPB at Fairburn Ings

Yorkshire Water employees help to clear shrubland at Fairburn Ings near Castleford.

The RSPB site is home to hundreds of birds, including kingfisher, bittern and spoonbill. The 20 water company employees were put to work, clearing small trees and bushes near open ponds in order to create habitats for wildfowl, dragonflies and other wildlife.

Yorkshire Water gives employees the opportunity to give back to the environment and local communities by volunteering for up to three days a yearand works with partners such as the RSPB, The Wildlife Trust and Water Aid.