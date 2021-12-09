Yorkshire Water employees help RSPB at Fairburn Ings
Yorkshire Water employees spent the day clearing scrub at RSPB Fairburn Ings, near Castleford, to help the charity conserve and improve habitats for wildlife.
The RSPB site is home to hundreds of birds, including kingfisher, bittern and spoonbill. The 20 water company employees were put to work, clearing small trees and bushes near open ponds in order to create habitats for wildfowl, dragonflies and other wildlife.
Yorkshire Water gives employees the opportunity to give back to the environment and local communities by volunteering for up to three days a yearand works with partners such as the RSPB, The Wildlife Trust and Water Aid.
Brigitte Sorby, capital delivery programme manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “It was fantastic to be able to get out from behind our desks and get involved at Fairburn Ings. The site is a fantastic place to visit and see the wonderful work that the RSPB is doing.”