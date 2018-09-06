Peristent offender banned from city centre for two years

A nuisance offender has been ordered to stay out of Wakefield city centre by magistrates.

Darren Steve Green was given a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) for persistent anti-social behaviour.

Wakefield Council, working with the police, applied for the CBO and it was handed to him at a hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

If he is caught within the boundaries of the city centre it could mean he is sent to prison.

The CBO sets out where the 40-year-old can attend, including appointments at Boots the chemist for his methadone - the substitute prescription drug used to wean addicts off heroin.