Persistent Wakefield street drinker jailed for more than six months

A street drinker who has persistently refused to stay out of Wakefield city centre despite being banned has been jailed for more than six months.

James McMaster, 58, has been the subject of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) since January 2017 for his persistent drunken behaviour, but has repeatedly breached that order.

He was once again spotted by neighbourhood officers in the city on Sunday, resulting in him being arrested and brought before Leeds Magistrates’ Court the next day. He was given 26 weeks behind bars.

Insp Helen Brear of the Wakefield Neighbourhood Police Team said: “We welcome the significant sentence imposed at court on Monday which will take James McMaster off our streets for some time to come. He has repeatedly breached the terms of this CBO and I hope being given such a lengthy sentence may now give him time to reflect and change his ways.

“McMaster was given a CBO as it was felt that his behaviour was having a truly detrimental effect on those that use the city. “This latest conviction demonstrates that Criminal Behaviour Orders do work and give us the power to take real action against those who make other people’s lives a misery.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, added: “I’m very pleased the court has taken such strong and decisive action with a lengthy sentence against this individual.

“This sends out a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and that breaches of CBOs are taken very seriously.

“Wakefield city centre is a great place for residents, visitors and businesses and we will continue to do all we can to protect it from the small minority of people who carry out these criminal activities.”