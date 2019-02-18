PICTURES: A night out in Wakefield in 2009 - do we have your photo? Fancy dress, birthday celebrations and lots and lots of beverages! These look like some great nights out in Wakefield back in 2009. Did we get your photo? 1. Fancy dress These ladies were dressed to impress on a night out in 2009. jpimedia Buy a Photo Katie and Lisa in Lush Bar 2009. 0 Buy a Photo 3. Ladies night Lindsey, Jadie, Leshie and Becci in HD Sports Bar in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Big night out Jo, LLoyd, Kelly and Ben In Lush Bar - 2009 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4