PICTURES: Flashback to your children's nativity performances 2005-2009

Remember watching them proudly as they took to the stage for their acting and singing debut?

One of the Three Kings, Joe Davies at St.Austin's School in 2005. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. St Austin's School - 2005 Sleepy Shepherd aka Georgina Trei. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. St.Austin's School - 2005 Joseph, Mary and The Star aka Matthew Wooton, Emily Cunniff and Molly Brennan. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Cliff pre-school - 2005 All ready for their Christmas performance. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more