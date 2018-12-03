Nativity at Cliff Pre School Wakefield.

PICTURES: Flashback to your children's nativity performances 2005-2009

One of the Three Kings, Joe Davies at St.Austin's School in 2005.
Sleepy Shepherd aka Georgina Trei.

2. St Austin's School - 2005

Joseph, Mary and The Star aka Matthew Wooton, Emily Cunniff and Molly Brennan.

3. St.Austin's School - 2005

All ready for their Christmas performance.

4. Cliff pre-school - 2005

