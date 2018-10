Phew! The sun finally made a very welcome appearance on Saturday for this year’s junior Ackworth Pram Race.

After a very wet adult race in August, Ackworth Cricket Club welcomed its young folk to enjoy their fun race - which also included a family fun day.

The annual event is held to support and raise money for local charities. This year it was Pontefract Hospice.

