The Groves family under the Pontefract Christmas Tree.

PICTURES: Pontefract Christmas Lights Switch On 2018

Pontefract held a fun-filled family event to mark the beginning of the festive season, with a fun fair, live performances and a market at their Christmas lights switch on.

The town's Christmas lights were switched on by the Haribo bear and local councillors. Can you spot yourself in any of the photos below?

Can you see anyone you recognise?

1. Crowds gathered to watch the lights switched on

Allan McKenzie
0
A performance from St Giles' Pantomime got the crowd in a festive mood.

2. An evening of entertainment

A performance from Pro Dance Group helped to keep the crowd moving.

3. Dancers delighted

The trio entertained the audience.

4. Musical madness

