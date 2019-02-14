PICTURES: Take a step back in time to the old Wakefield Market in 1979
Remember when Wakefield Market looked like this?
We've taken a look through our archives and come across these photos taken of Wakefield Market in 1979 and also a couple from around 1976 and 1980.
1. 1979
Market Place, Wakefield, taken on September 3 1979.
2. 1979
Another outdoor market snap where you could get everything from fruit and veg to clothes and ladies nighties.
3. 1980
The indoor market c1980. Who remembers W Asquith and Sons?
4. 1980
Who remembers walking around the market? Remember Discount Electrics seen here on the left?
