The Rifles Regiment exercised their right to parade as they marched through Wakefield city centre at the weekend.

The regiment marched in the Freedom of the City Parade from George Street to the Bullring precinct, where an inspection of the troops began at 10.45am on Saturday.

The Band and Bugles of The Rifles also entertained on Friday evening, when they played a ‘Sounding Retreat,’ a display of marching and several pieces of music.