Pink and violet gin cocktails to get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day

Gin fans are being encouraged to introduce the colours of passion and romance into their Valentine’s Day cocktails this year.
Playing safe with Champagne is fine but less memorable, perhaps, than this trio of pink and violet cocktails that taste sophisticated and delicious as well as fitting the mood visually.
All three are from Brockmans Gin, brimming with blueberry and blackberry notes.
* ULTRA VIOLET (second image)
This recipe is taken from the new collection of Brockmans Gin cocktail recipes for Spring 2019.
50ml Brockmans Gin
20ml Absinthe
20ml Crème de Violette
10ml Dry Vermouth
Method:
Combine all the ingredients with large ice cubes and stir for 5 -6 seconds then strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass and garnish with an edible flower.
* FROSÉ (main image)
The scent of aromatic ice with a cool, crisp sparkle, this recipe is from the Spring Cocktails chapter of The Black Book of Gin Cocktails.
45ml Brockmans Gin
25ml Combier Rose liqueur
5ml Freshly squeezed lemon juice
100ml Sweet rosé wine
2 X small scoops crushed ice
Add Brockmans Gin, rose liqueur, lemon juice and rosé wine to a shaker and shake over ice. Then strain the contents into a large stemmed wine glass filled with crushed ice.
Alternatively add all the ingredients into a blender with ice cubes and blend until the ice is crushed, then scoop the frozen mixture into a large stemmed wine glass.
Garnish with sugared or fresh rose petals.
* PURPLE SPRING (final image)
Refreshingly light and sparkling with the unusual notes of beetroot, this recipe is from The Black Book of Gin Cocktails by Brockmans.
50ml Brockmans Gin
45ml Beetroot juice
200ml Wild Berry Cider
Add Brockmans and beetroot juice to a shaker and shake over ice. Strain into a stemmed Copa glass (bowl glass) filled with ice. Then top with Wild Berry Cider and give it a gentle stir.
Garnish with a very thin slice of dehydrated beetroot and edible flowers for a touch of spring.
Brockmans Gin and merchandise is available from www.brockmansgin.com/shop or Asda, Co-Op, M&S, Morrisons, Oddbins and specialist online and high street retailers.