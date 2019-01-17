Plan for former Poundworld headquarters in Normanton given green light

Planning permission has been granted for an alternative use of the former Poundworld headquarters and distribution centre in Normanton.

The budget company ceased trading in July last year with the loss of hundreds of stores and thousands of jobs.

The Premier Way North headquarters centre, which covers more than 48,000 sq metres of space, was bought by company LMP Wakefield.

They applied to Wakefield Council’s planning department for a change of use to ‘maximise flexibility in securing a new tenant’.