Plan for housing development on site of old driving range

A further attempt to alter the number of family homes built on the site of an old driving range is to be considered by planners.

Two previous applications were submitted last year to demolish the site off Walton’s Common Lane and build the properties.

The first in February 2018 to build four homes was rejected after Wakefield Council planners felt it was inappropriate for a greenbelt site.

But a second application in June 2018 for three homes was approved.

Now, a third application has been put in to take that up to five three-bedroom homes.

A statement on behalf of the applicant, Mr B Rawlinson, reads: “The current scheme represents a more comprehensive redevelopment and would result in significant planning gain when compared with the previous permission.”