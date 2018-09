The former HSBC bank in Hemsworth could be turned into a dance studio.

Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council to convert the building on Bank Street.

Following the closure of the branch, the nearest HSBC is in Pontefract.

The proposed dance studio would be open from 9am-9pm Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm on Saturdays, and 11am-4pm on Sundays.

The application states no additional parking would be required if the conversion was improved.