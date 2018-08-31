Plan to convert Carr Lodge Mansion into flats recommended for approval

Fresh plans to convert Carr Lodge Mansion in Horbury into flats will be discussed next week - and officers have recommended they are approved.

Several attempts have been made to transform the Grade-II-listed building but they have always attracted criticism from residents. The latest application has resulted in 80 letters of objections.

Plans to convert the Grade II building are to be discussed.

However, for the latest offerings, the planing officer has said: “The scheme differs fundamentally from its predecessor which was refused in that the applicant has worked proactively with council officers in order to bring forward a scheme which has respect for the historic qualities of the building and its surroundings.”

The plans will be decided at Wakefield Council’s planning committee meeting on Thursday, September 6.