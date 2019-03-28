Plan to turn allotments into traveller pitch gathers 770 objections

Concerns over plans for a traveller’s pitch has now attracted 770 letters of objection.

The allotment on Sandgate Terrace in Kippax is subject to an application to provide space for one caravan, plus a dayroom, mobile home and parking space.

But there has been a huge backlash which has seen a vast numbers of residents contact Leeds City Council, many of which live nearby.

Such was the concern about the application that a public meeting was held at Kippax Central Club earlier this year attended by more than 100 people.

The number of objectors has since swelled and Leeds councillor, James Lewis, whose ward covers Kippax, said the planning committee must take note of the amount people protesting when it comes to a making a final decision.

He said: “Hundreds of local people have taken the time to submit their objections to this application and this shows the strength of feeling in Kippax against the proposal. Every objection letter will be counted in the report that goes to the planning committee and this must be taken into account.”

Although there have been no shortage of concerns about the usual fears linked to attracting travellers, many have raised issues about converting the allotment site, saying it should be protected.

In one of the latest letters sent to Leeds City Council, it reads: “Over the last 20 years or so, Kippax has put huge efforts into improving the local environment.

“Bodies such as Kippax Forum, Kippax in Bloom and the parish council have done tremendous work in providing, improving and tending our green spaces and floral displays.

“It would be a slap in the face of all the hard working volunteers to allow an allotment to be concreted over and made into a caravan pitch.”