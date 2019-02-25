Planning permission sought to convert Wakefield Magistrates' Court into flats

The former Wakefield Magistrates' Court building could be converted into flats and offices under new plans.

A planning application submitted to Wakefield Council would mean the Grade-II listed former court house would become 14 flats and office space if permission is granted.

The building was last used as a court in September 2016 and has been empty since.

Under the plans the 1970s frontage on King Street would be converted into a "glazed curtain walling system and stone cladding".

The historical cell block layout, including cell doors, would be retained under the plans.

Meanwhile a £1 million project is underway to repair the structural damage at the former Wakefield Crown Court.