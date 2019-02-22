Plans approved for new buildings and classrooms at Kettlethorpe High School

Planning permission has been granted for two new buildings at a Wakefield high school that will serve hundreds of children.

The proposals for Kettlethorpe High School mean a caretaker’s bungalow and a classroom would be demolished and replaced with two new buildings, which would each have capacity for 180 pupils.

The first building is a six classroom block over two-storeys, with a single-storey studio space to be built adjacent to Standbridge Lane.

The proposal for the second building is a new single-storey block to house six classrooms.

Six letters of objection and three letters of support have been sent to Wakefield Council’s planning department about the plans.

One objector said: “This is already a flood risk area and existing flood risk is forecast to increase as a result of climate change.

“All of the work proposed would contribute towards the transformation of the school site into something more like a factory, out of place in a semi-rural residential setting.”

Another said: “There is a big problem with parking on this road as it is.”

One supporter of the proposal said: “It is just what this district and this school needs.

“They deserve this new set of facilities which will also benefit community groups.”

Another said: “This really is a first class planning proposal that is sensitive to the local environment and varied housing styles within the local area.”