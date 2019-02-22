Plans for 103 homes on arable land on the edge of Pontefract

An additional 103 homes are being proposed on the edge of Pontefract.

Taylor Wimpy has submitted plans for the homes on the land off Stumpcross Lane.

Around 40 new homes have been built on the street in recent years and a new road, Glenn Rise, created which will serve as the main access to the new development site. The land is currently arable.

The plans show a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes.

Of the 103, 30 would be classed as affordable.

The proposed layout shows two connecting roads being put in place for further potential developments on more of the arable land to the east.

Taylor Wimpy said they held a public consultation into the plans but received limited responses.

So far there have been no letters of support of objections to the plans.

A decision on the plans will be made at a later date.