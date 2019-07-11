Plans for 140 homes near Normanton Rail Station to go before Wakefield Council planning committee

Plans for a 140 home estate in Normanton could be approved next week.

Developers want to build the houses across more than four hectares of land, located just north-west of Normanton Railway Station.

Just over half of the proposed number of properties would be intended as private rented accommodation, with 25 per cent set to go on the open market, and the rest will be classed as either shared ownership or "affordable rented housing".

The land on which the homes could be built is currently vacant, having previously been used railway sidings, which were linked to the main tracks running through the station.

But six objections have been put forward against the scheme, most of those by neighbouring residents.

They've argued that the development would cause more traffic and congestion, inflict "unacceptable" ecological harm and would appear "overshadowing and overbearing" against their own homes.

In a statement posted alongside the application online, one said: "There is already a lack of school places in the area not to mention the shortage of doctors and dental appointments.

"It is more green space within Altofts that's is going to be lost to housing developments destroying the wildlife's habitat. Soon we will be living in a concrete city.

"The highway infrastructure is inadequate as it is to deal with the amount of traffic which passes through the village."

However, council officers have recommended the work be approved by the authority's planning committee.

In their report going before councillors next Thursday, they said: "The proposal will result in the residential development of an allocated housing site in a safe, efficient and sustainable manner, which acceptably relates to housing needs within the relevant market area.

"The development design is considered to be appropriate to the site and its context and will provide for an appropriate standard of amenity to residents.

"The site can be safely accessed and the traffic associated with the development can be safely accommodated on the local road network."

Around 60 per cent of the proposed houses are expected to be three-bed properties, with the remainder likely to be two and four-bed homes.

Local Democracy Reporting Service