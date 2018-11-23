Plans for 280 homes yards from the motorway in Normanton

Almost 280 homes are being planned at Normanton, but some could be placed just yards from a busy motorway.

An application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to build on the land north west of Mill Lane on the northern edge of the town.

However, some of the properties, if approved, would face out onto the M62 and the slip road at Junction 31.

Applicant Bramley & Arthur Ltd has accepted there will be concerns of air and noise pollution, but say it could be remedied by a ‘physical buffer’ such as trees, while they say the terraced homes planned for that section would provide and additional buffer for the rest of the site.

A statement reads: “In response to the M62 at the northern boundary, a row of built form comprising of a mix of terraced housing and flats is proposed running parallel to the motorway.

“This decision allows properties to create an acoustic and pollution buffer, a band of trees provide additional screening to the motorway.”

The plans show 276 homes - a mixture of flats, semi-detached bungalow, terraced, semi-detached and detached home. This includes 93 terraced homes and 64 detached homes with four bedrooms.

In addition, the land in question is greenbelt and not previously developed, but the company says it has been accepted as part of the Wakefield Local Plan.

The statement added: “It has been demonstrated and accepted by an independent inspector that the site is suitable, available and achievable for housing development.”