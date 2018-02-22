Plans for new £7m link road to go on show

Plans for a new £7m link road to ease congestion around Castleford will go on display.

People are being invited to share their views on the proposed road, which will be an extension to Whistler Drive and connect to the roundabout at Cutsyke Road and Premier Way.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “The Glass Houghton Southern Link Road will improve transport links in the area, reduce congestion and open up land for development.

“We want to hear as many views as possible on the proposed plans so we are asking people to give us their feedback during this consultation.

“This will be used to help form a planning application for the road.”

The scheme is expected to cost around £7m and will be funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the West Yorkshire Transport Fund.

Harworth Estates and Waystone Ltd have agreed to dedicate land for the project.

The council said it intends to submit a planning application for the road next month.

People can view the plans, ask questions and comment on the proposal at Carlton Lane Shopping Centre from 9.30am until 5.30pm and an unmanned display at ASDA in Glass Houghton from February 28 to March 7.

People are asked to email glasshoughtondm@wyg.com with any feedback.