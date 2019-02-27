Plans for Wakefield Market Hall cinema cancelled

Plans to convert the former Market Hall in the city centre into a cinema have been thrown out in favour of an arts centre.

The proposals for the hall, which closed down at the end of last year, received a lukewarm response as many residents wondered if another cinema was necessary.

Instead, Wakefield Council now plans to use some of a £4.4 million cash pot to change the hall into an arts hub.

In January it was announced the council had successfully bid for government money to turn the city into the "creative hub of the North".

And that Cultural Development Fund money will be used to help boost the city’s creative industry, as well as nurturing new talent in areas including gaming, arts and design.

It is hoped the scheme will create up to 600 jobs.