Plans revealed for possible Red Arrows training area above Yorkshire

The Red Arrows would use Yorkshire airspace to train if plans to relocate them to a local RAF base are given the go-ahead.

The current Red Arrows airspace above Lincolnshire is being de-regulated ahead of the display squadron's move from their present home at RAF Scampton.

The reasons why the Red Arrows could transfer to RAF Leeming

Three potential new bases for the team have been shortlisted; RAF Leeming near Northallerton, RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and RAF Wittering near Peterborough.

If the jets are moved to Leeming, then their training area would also change.

The Ministry of Defence has launched a consultation to find a new area where the team is able to rehearse display formations.

A map of the proposed area shows that the Reds could train in the skies above York, Malton, Knaresborough, Northallerton, Thirsk and near to Castleford.

The Red Arrows landed at RAF Linton-on-Ouse near York this week

The planes would also be using the airspace above the Howardian Hills for their training flights under the plan.

Other new areas for training have also been identified near to the shortlisted bases in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

A letter to sent to local authorities outlines the reasons for the change in training space.

It states: “Following the MOD announcement in July 18 to close RAF Scampton by 2022, a new base location and training airspace is required for the [RAF Red Arrows].

“This airspace change proposal presents an opportunity to deregulate the current training airspace and establish new airspace, in suitable proximity to the future base location of the Red Arrows.”

It adds: “Amongst other criteria, the required dimensions of the new airspace need to meet the training and safety requirements of the Red Arrows.”

All the areas are subject to change as the plans progress and it is hoped the team would be in their new home in 2021.

The consultation is available to view on the Civil Aviation Authority website.

A public event has been organised for Tuesday April 9 at Northallerton Town Hall, High Street in Northallerton from 2.30pm-6.45pm for people to come along and examine the plans.

The Red Arrows visited Yorkshire yesterday and landed at RAF Linton-on-Ouse, which will close next year.



Carl Gavaghan - Local Democracy Reporting service