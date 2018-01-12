Plans to develop ‘scruffy’ Castleford site given approval despite residents’ worries

Plans to bulldoze a Castleford car garage to replace it with another, along with 26 new homes, has been approved despite letters of objection from residents.

The blueprints for the Northern Accident Repair Ltd on Middle Oxford Street were passed by Wakefield Council this week claiming it would improve a ‘scruffy’ site.

Ten letters were received from neighbours raising concerns about traffic and parking problems, flooding issues and the potential for an invasion of privacy with the homes set to be in close proximity close to existing properties.

One letter read: “These houses would create havoc with the already overcrowded area and school.

“The streets are jammed pack with cars and on several occasions it has been so tight that people have hit cars on the street.

“Adding more people into the mix would cause mayhem, not to mention the danger to the school children.”

The planning officer dealing with the case admitted there are some unresolved issues, but said none were serious enough to halt the plans. She said: “The principle of developing this site for a modernised vehicle repair centre and residential properties would regenerate this under utilised and scruffy site and bring residential opportunities close to the town centre.

“There remain some unresolved issues with the proposal, such as residential vehicular access and surface water drainage however, none are so fundamental that they cannot be managed.”