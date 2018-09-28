Plans to open city bar restaurant

A new bar and restaurant is being proposed in Wakefield, but one councillor has raised objections claiming it could have an impact on an historic area of the city centre.

Coun Margaret Isherwood has lodged her concerns with Wakefield Council’s planning department over the blueprints for the establishment at 7 Wood Street.

The proposal is also for a second floor extension to the rear of the building to form two new flats onto George and Crown Yard.

Coun Isherwood is unhappy with the bar plans, but particualy concerned about the flats. She said: “The proposed alterations to the building would have a major impact on what is one of the most historic alleyways in Wakefield.

“This is a conservation area and the original appearance of this particular area needs, wherever possible, to be retained.” A new bar and restaurant is being proposed in Wakefield, but one councillor has raised objections claiming it could have an impact on an historic area of the city centre.