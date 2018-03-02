Plans to turn a gym into a takeaway re-submitted with restaurant idea

An applicant who was refused planning permission to transform a former gym into a takeaway has now devised fresh plans to open a restaurant on the site instead.

Wakefield Council rejected the blueprints for the takeaway and three flats at the old Workhouse Health and Fitness Club on Barnsley Road in Hemsworth in 2016, saying it went against policy to have fast-food outlets within 400 metres of a school.

The premises have three schools within that range, and it was just one of six reasons for refusal.

But having refreshed the plans, the applicant is now proposing to open the restaurant, along with a start-up retail unit and three offices on the first floor.

Although there is no indication to the type of restaurant planned, it would have enough room for 38 diners and be spread across two floors.

If approved, it would open from 11.30am to 2.30pm daily and then from 5pm to 11.30pm.

In a statement written on behalf of the applicant, it could also offer a takeaway service as part of the plans.

The statement reads: “Clearly as a restuarant, the use falls outside the scope of this policy, however, it does bring into question the implications for the client who may wish, as part of his proposals, to undertake a small takeaway service.

“The balance of new uses is considered appropriate to the location.

“The scheme will make a contribution to the service offerings in Hemsworth and make a positive contribution to the local economy.”