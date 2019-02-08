Plans to turn land into caravan park rejected

Plans to convert agricultural land in Wakefield into an area to store caravans have been rejected.

If approved, the proposals would have meant a yard at Broad Cut Farm on Denby Dale Road would have been changed into an outdoor caravan storage area.

In a letter to Wakefield Council’s planning department, the applicant said there was significant demand for storage for caravan owners in the district.

But, turning down the application, the council’s planning department said: “The proposed change of use to caravan storage on the site would result in harm to the Green Belt by reason of inappropriateness, as well as having a detrimental impact on openness, and encroachment into the Green Belt, for which no very special circumstances have been demonstrated to clearly outweigh that harm.”