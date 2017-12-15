Playground and basketball court to be created on village green

A piece of land used joy riders and vandals could be transformed into a children's play area and basketball court.

Upton and North Elmsall Parish Council was this week granted planning permission to redevelop the village green and recreation area off Malton Road in Upton.

The council, working with Groundwork North, East and West Yorkshire (NEWY), plans to create a basketball court, a climbing wall or boulder, toddler and children's playground, seating, picnic area, and 30 parking spaces at the site, as well as planting trees and bulbs.

A rail would also be installed around the edge to prevent unauthorised vehicles from accessing the area.

In documents submitted to Wakefield Council's planners, the parish council said: "The site is currently a bland, open amenity grassland which is neglected and prone to vandalism and joy riders."

The redevelopment would create "useful, off-street parking to ease congestion" on neighbouring roads, it said.

The play equipment will be provided by Upton-based company Sutcliffe Play and will include swings and roundabouts