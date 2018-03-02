Please help save little Ivy’s life - Big bid to raise £200k for baby

The family of a baby girl who has been given a 50/50 chance of being cured from a deadly form of cancer are hoping to raise £200,000 for specialist treatment in America.

Ivy-Louise Gawthorpe was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January after it was found a tumour above her adrenal gland had spread across her body.

Bradley Lowery.

The 15-month-old from Ackworth is now undergoing intense chemotherapy sessions.

Her family are hoping that once the treatment has been completed she will be well enough to travel to the United States for a special vaccine that through clinical trials has shown to prevent a relapse from neuroblastoma.

They had been contacted by the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which was set up in memory of the famous six-year-old Sunderland youngster who passed away last year from the rare illness.

Prior to that, Ivy-Louise needs to be initially clear of the cancer and her mother Kerri-Lee says she is doing well.

She said: “It had spread to all of her body, but she is just not letting the cancer win.

“The tumour has shrunken by 50 per cent and the doctors say she is responding well.

“From being poorly like she was to how she is now she is million times better, it’s like she is back to being herself again.

“It’s been a nightmare but you just have to take each day as it comes.”

Kerri-Lee said she took her daughter to the doctors five times before the tumour was discovered. She is undergoing chemotherapy sessions every 10 days, after which she is expected to undergo an operation to remove the remainder of the tumour.

She will then undergo stem cell transplant, before further chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“We’ve been told it could take up to a year,” added Kerri-Lee.

“We are just trying to be positive although you do have your down days, the support we’ve had from family and friends has been brilliant.”

More than £25,000 has been raised so far, some of which will be spent on a holiday for Ivy-Louise when she is well enough and the rest towards the treatment in America.

To donate log onto www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/help-ivy-louise