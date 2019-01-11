Plenty of laughs at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s first comedy night

Plenty of laughter raised the roof - and a wonderful £6,000 for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Its first comedy night was a huge success for the hospice, that had Britain’s Got Talent finalist Micky P Kerr headlining at Unity Hall in Wakefield, with Zack Stevens, Steff Todd and Pete Emmett also on the night’s line-up.

Pete Emmett.

Headline sponsors Redrow Homes matched the total raised from the event, bringing its proceeds up past £6,000.

Ryan Grint, regional fundraiser at Forget Me Not said: “We are absolutely delighted with how our first Comedy Night went, we couldn’t have wished for a better evening and would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made the night such a success.

“A special thank you to all our sponsors for helping us to put the event on, to Unity Hall for hosting, to our fantastic comedians for keeping us all entertained, to everyone who came along and finally to our volunteers who helped us plan and run the proceedings on the night.

“This was the first event we’ve hosted in Wakefield and gave us a great platform to raise awareness about the care we provide to local children and families – care that we couldn’t provide without the support of the whole community helping us raise the funds we need.”

Zack Stevens.

Jonny Leivesley, marketing coordinator at Redrow Homes, added: “It was a no-brainer to support Forget Me Not’s Comedy Night; the whole night from start to finish was brilliant and there were a few tears shed – in laughter!

“All three comedy acts were hilarious. Peter Emmett was a brilliant host, Unity Hall was a superb venue and a massive well done to everyone involved for putting on a night to remember. We were delighted to see how much money had been raised and will continue to support Forget Me Not throughout 2019 and beyond.”

To find out more about the charity visit www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk.