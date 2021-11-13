Police appeal after man, 20, dies following crash in Horbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash at Horbury near Wakefield.

The Major Collision and Enquiry team ( MCET) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has footage of the incident which took place at about 1.19am on Saturday, November 13.

It took place after a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which was heading away from Horbury on the B6128 Wakefield Road, lost control while on a bend near Northfield Lane.

The car then collided with a parked stationary vehicle and a wall.

A 20-year old male who was a front seat passenger in the car suffered serious injuries and sadly later died in hospital.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink/drug driving offences and is in police custody.

Road closures are in place while investigation and recovery work continues at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler of MCET, said: “This has been a very serious incident in which a young man has sadly lost his life.

“Specially trained officers will be speaking with his family and we are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the crash or the manner in which the silver Corsa was being driven in the moments leading up to the collision.

“Anyone who has information, or any dashcam or other footage which may assist us, is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 117 of November 13.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat "

