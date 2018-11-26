Police appeal for rightful owners of stolen rings as they investigate string of burglaries across whole of Yorkshire

Police investigating a string of burglaries across whole of Yorkshire are trying to find the rightful owners of two rings believed to be stolen.

Officers have been investigating a series of burglaries, which may be linked, carried out between August 23 and November 14 across the North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Humberside police force areas.

The other ring police believe is stolen.

North Yorkshire Police investigator Dave Pegg said: “During the course of our enquiries, we have managed to recover two suspected stolen rings, and are keen to trace the owners.

“If you recognise the rings, please get in touch, so we can reunite you with your property, and your information may assist our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the rings is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the York Investigation Hub, or email david.pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

People are asked to quote reference number 12180157917 when passing on information.