Police appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage after fatal M62 crash

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward after a serious multiple collision on the M62 motorway last Thursday, September 5.

A Volvo HGV, a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco Vehicle Transport and a Volkswagen Toureg were all involved in the incident which happened at around 10.40 am on the East-bound carriageway just before Junction 23.

The driver of the Passat, 51-year-old Karen McDonagh from Goole sadly suffered fatal injuries.

Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash on the M62

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

If you can assist officers in their investigations, please contact the non-emergency number 101 or via the live chat facility available through the Force’s website quoting reference 509 of 05/09.