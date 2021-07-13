Officers were called at 6.20pm on Saturday to reports that a man's body had been seen in the water at Stanley Ferry.

A body was recovered from the water, and police are now conducting enquiries to establish what may have taken place.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area, close to where the Aire and Calder Navigation meets the River Calder, throughout Sunday and Monday.

Police in Wakefield have launched an investigation after a man's body was found in the Aire and Calder Navigation. Stock image.

The public footpath was closed while police were on scene, but has now reopened.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body in the canal/river near Stanley, Wakefield.

"Officers were called to the Altofts Canal/Aire and Calder Navigation shortly after 6:20pm on Saturday following reports of a man’s body in the water.