Police 'disappointed' by known troublemaker's £50 fine

Police have described a known troublemaker's £50 fine for persistently breaching a banning order as 'disappointing'.

Darren Green is prohibited from Wakefield city centre for his persistent anti-social behaviour.

But the 41-year-old has been caught in retail premises on three occasions recently and was brought before Leeds Magistrates' Court as a result.

However, the outcome was not what the police had been hoping for.

They took to Facebook and said: "Dozens of collective officer hours were spent this week investigating these offences, obtaining compelling evidence and putting him before the court.

"Disappointingly, he was given a £50 fine."

Green was handed his criminal behaviour order (CBO) last year which will run until August 2020.

He is excluded from entering large areas of the city centre, including shops.