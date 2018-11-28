Police find missing Huddersfield girl, 15, after public appeal

Police in West Yorkshire have thanked the public for their help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Shannon Drury was reported missing from the Huddersfield area yesterday, prompting officers to issue an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Also in news: Huddersfield police investigate assault on Syrian refugee, 15, after video goes viral

West Yorkshire Police had said the schoolgirl also had links to the Wakefield area.

Issuing an update this morning, the force said she had now been found safe and well.